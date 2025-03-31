Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $260.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $192.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

