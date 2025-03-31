Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 672,200 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $43,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,972 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $45,730,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,172,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after buying an additional 1,794,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,990,000 after buying an additional 1,244,326 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.