New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Down 4.4 %

NUE stock opened at $121.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.44.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

