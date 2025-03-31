Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 191.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565,226 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,061,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,734,000 after buying an additional 5,840,961 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,227,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 5,570,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,603 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.78 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

