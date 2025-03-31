Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE TEL opened at $142.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.61 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

