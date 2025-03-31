Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Hologic makes up 1.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Leerink Partners cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $61.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.24. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.