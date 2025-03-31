Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 153,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,999,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

