iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1947 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of USIG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,288. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08.
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
