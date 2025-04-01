AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLSGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1443 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 7.7% increase from AB Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,050. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $36.69.

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

