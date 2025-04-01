Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Issues Earnings Results

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $11.21, Zacks reports. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million.

Nutex Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUTX traded up $24.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.40. 313,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. Nutex Health has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $388.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Nutex Health from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nutex Health stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 6,590.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nutex Health were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading

