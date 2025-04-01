Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Increases By 24.5%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mowi ASA Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,193. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.1773 dividend. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.08%.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mowi ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Report on Mowi ASA

About Mowi ASA

(Get Free Report)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.