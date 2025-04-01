MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Update

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.0 days.

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 533. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the development, acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers, logistics facilities and data centers, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.

