F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO) Announces Dividend of $0.19

F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1909 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:ZTWO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.48. 10,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,439. F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48.
About F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
