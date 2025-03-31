Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Acquires 155 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,882 ($37.26) per share, for a total transaction of £4,467.10 ($5,775.92).
Shares of CRDA traded down GBX 37 ($0.48) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,923 ($37.79). 555,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,115. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 2,842 ($36.75) and a one year high of GBX 5,034 ($65.09). The firm has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,172.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,480.60.
Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Croda International had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Croda International Plc will post 181.8307268 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.
