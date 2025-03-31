Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.92 and last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 4730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.
Sylogist Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. The firm has a market cap of C$192.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.95.
Sylogist Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.77%.
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sylogist
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.