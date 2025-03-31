Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.92 and last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 4730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Sylogist Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. The firm has a market cap of C$192.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.95.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.77%.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.