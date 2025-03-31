Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$41.80 and last traded at C$41.80, with a volume of 3530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

