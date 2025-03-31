Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 269 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

MDY opened at $532.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $567.18 and a 200-day moving average of $576.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $511.97 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

