Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $254.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.11 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.79.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

