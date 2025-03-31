The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 87,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,360,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after buying an additional 103,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,161,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,648. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,440.48. The trade was a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.8 %

GS stock opened at $543.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $608.15 and its 200 day moving average is $572.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.12 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.