NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 159.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,130,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $459,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,975 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,501,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $333,911,000 after buying an additional 1,577,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,662,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $598,988,000 after buying an additional 1,389,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $55,221,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,164,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $38.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

