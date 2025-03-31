Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $360,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $280.79 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.75 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

