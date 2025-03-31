Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 7,822 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $428,820,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after purchasing an additional 464,821 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,922,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,488,000 after purchasing an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $228.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $238.43. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

