UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $76.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

