Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $203.22 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $162.16 and a twelve month high of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.58.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

