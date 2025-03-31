WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Onsemi Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $40.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.
Onsemi Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
