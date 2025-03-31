Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total value of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,166.90. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $316.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $246.43 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

