Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 2.5 %

International Paper stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

