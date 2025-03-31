NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of J opened at $121.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.94. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $118.71 and a one year high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.