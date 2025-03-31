UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $121.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.94. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.71 and a 1 year high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on J. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

