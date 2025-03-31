Riggs Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 54,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November comprises 2.0% of Riggs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 861.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 964,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,534,000 after purchasing an additional 864,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,721,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS:PNOV opened at $37.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

