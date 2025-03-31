RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Prescient Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE DIS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

