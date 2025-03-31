RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 69,117 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,117 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 368,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.48 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

