RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 363 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,729,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,141,000 after acquiring an additional 145,085 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,640 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,219,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after buying an additional 196,988 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $151.22 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.71 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

