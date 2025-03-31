SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

SolarMax Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMXT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 316,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,505. SolarMax Technology has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $15.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarMax Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarMax Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Free Report) by 451.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of SolarMax Technology worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SolarMax Technology Company Profile

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

