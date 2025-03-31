Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in March

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 440,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KRKNF
Kraken Robotics Price Performance
About Kraken Robotics
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kraken Robotics
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.