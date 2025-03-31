Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in March

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 440,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

About Kraken Robotics

Shares of OTCMKTS KRKNF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.69. 261,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,773. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

