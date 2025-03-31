Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,800 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 1,180,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 3.2 %

Spartan Delta stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,647. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

