Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,800 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 1,180,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Spartan Delta Trading Up 3.2 %
Spartan Delta stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,647. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.
About Spartan Delta
