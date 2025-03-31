EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.4 days.

Shares of ESLOF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.00. 489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $200.74 and a fifty-two week high of $320.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.58.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

