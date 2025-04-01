Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,560 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,967,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,561,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $85.94 and a one year high of $109.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.6066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

