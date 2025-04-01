Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,956 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 154.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of InMode by 6.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Up 0.2 %

INMD opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $21.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on InMode

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.