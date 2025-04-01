OV Management LLC Purchases 1,161 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OV Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. OV Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $2,054,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $154.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

