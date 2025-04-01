California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $111,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 905,864 shares of company stock worth $77,824,710. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Melius cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

