61,800 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.