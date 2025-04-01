Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 1,055,109 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,237,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055,109 shares during the period. FS Credit Opportunities makes up 7.1% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,944,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,711,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 304,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FSCO opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $7.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,200. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

