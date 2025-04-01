Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Invests $3.23 Million in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 233,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. NCR Voyix comprises approximately 2.9% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in NCR Voyix by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.
NCR Voyix Stock Performance
VYX stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NCR Voyix Company Profile
NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NCR Voyix
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.