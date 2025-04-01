Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $417,000 Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,171,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,224,000 after purchasing an additional 313,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,215,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 331,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after buying an additional 179,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,930,000 after buying an additional 140,647 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $114.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.93. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

