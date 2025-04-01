PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 96,501 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 47,685 shares.The stock last traded at $22.85 and had previously closed at $21.87.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $960.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in PLDT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

