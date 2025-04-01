MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Trading Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 4.69.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

