Gibson Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,111 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $861.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

