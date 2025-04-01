Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 25.0% increase from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON GKP opened at GBX 196.46 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 184.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.29. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 106.80 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 209.80 ($2.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £534.09 million, a P/E ratio of -69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 200 ($2.58) to GBX 225 ($2.91) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

