First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI) Shares Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter.

AGQI opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF -VIII- (AGQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally listed dividend-paying equities selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation AGQI was launched on Sep 24, 2015 and is issued by First Trust.

